American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Financial Institutions worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,217,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FISI stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

