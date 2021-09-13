American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,828 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $81,480,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,920,000 after buying an additional 801,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $23,704,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

HGV stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

