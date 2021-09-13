American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

