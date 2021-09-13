American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

