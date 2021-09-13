American Money Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

American Money Management LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.63.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.40 on Monday, hitting $465.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,229. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.