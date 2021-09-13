American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The company has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

