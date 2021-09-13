American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. The company has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

