American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 57 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $101,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $23,678,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.10. 92,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. The stock has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

