American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $293.88 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average is $259.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

