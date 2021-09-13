American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $305.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 78.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

