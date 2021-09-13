American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up approximately 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $139,780,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

