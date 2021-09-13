American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

