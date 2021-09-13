American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,838.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,456.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

