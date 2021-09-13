AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

