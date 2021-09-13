AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.