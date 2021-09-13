Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after buying an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 359.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 132,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,812 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

