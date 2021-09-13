Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WRK opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

