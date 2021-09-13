Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,520,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $336,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock worth $2,139,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $119.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

