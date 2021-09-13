Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGY opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

