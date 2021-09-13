Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

