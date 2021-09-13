Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 815.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 370,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 579,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 355,772 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,263 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

