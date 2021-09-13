Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 27,353 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PTC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC opened at $125.62 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

