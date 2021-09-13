Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $22.44 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

