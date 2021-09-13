Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post $2.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share of $2.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.93. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $199.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.46. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

