Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

CHMG traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,273. The company has a market cap of $211.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

