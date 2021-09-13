Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,601. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.