Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.85. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,144. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

