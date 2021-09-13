Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $5.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.42. 1,978,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.