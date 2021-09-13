Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.93 Million

Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $32.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.65 million and the highest is $33.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $186.47 million, with estimates ranging from $183.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after buying an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

