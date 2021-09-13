Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.10. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.80. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

