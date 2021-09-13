Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $225.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

