Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

NYSE ETD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,298. The company has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

