Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $66.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $66.34 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

