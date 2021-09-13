Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.15. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

