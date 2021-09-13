Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.