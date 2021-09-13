Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

