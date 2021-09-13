Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post sales of $67.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $67.30 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 70,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,852. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $600.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.