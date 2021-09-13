Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $176.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

