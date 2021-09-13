Analysts Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT at $14.33

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 in the last ninety days. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVPT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

