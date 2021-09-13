Analyzing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 HealthStream 0 4 2 0 2.33

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.41, suggesting a potential upside of 74.30%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than HealthStream.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 15.24 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -234.20 HealthStream $244.83 million 3.86 $14.09 million $0.36 83.14

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group -3.01% -0.52% -0.29% HealthStream 3.30% 2.46% 1.68%

Summary

HealthStream beats Chindata Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

