Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 14.61 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.23 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.22 $408.54 million $1.55 4.48

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Golden Minerals and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 127.18%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

