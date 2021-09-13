Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lowered by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,417. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

