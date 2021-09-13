Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $259,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,788. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

