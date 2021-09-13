Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $69.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 30864749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.
In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,788 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
