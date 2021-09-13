Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $69.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 30864749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,788 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

