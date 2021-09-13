Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.