AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.
ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.
NYSE ATR opened at $125.84 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.