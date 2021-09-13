AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $125.84 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

