Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 177.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,483 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.