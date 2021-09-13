Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 149,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

