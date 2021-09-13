Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

