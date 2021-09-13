Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. 85,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,082. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

