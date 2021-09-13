Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $48,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

ZBH traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,142. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

